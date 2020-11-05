U.S President Wants Vote Counting In Michigan To Stop.

The President of The United State of America, Donald Trump filed a suit of Claims to stop vote counting at the Michigan Court, said his campaign organisation.

Bill Stepien, Donald Trump’s campaign manager alleged that the president’s team had not been provided with “meaningful access to numerous” collation centres in the state.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.

“We have filed a suit in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” Stepien said.

Bill added that the campaign had also demanded a review of the ballots opened and counted in its absence.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else,” he noted.

Donald Trump’s challenger and former Vice President, Joe Biden, has said his side is ready for a legal battle, as vote counting continues in key swing states.

Trump and Biden are both asking their supporters for money to finance their legal battles over the election results.

“To make sure every vote is counted, we’re setting up the largest election protection effort ever assembled, because Donald Trump doesn’t get to decide the outcome of this election, the American people do.

Biden said, “Chip in to power the new Biden Fight Fund”.