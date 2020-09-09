U.S Terminates Over 1,000 Visas Of Chinese Citizens, Citing Military Links

The United States has revoked over 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals as of this week, a State Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

This move has been attributed as part of U.S President Donald Trump’s administration’s strategy to block entry of students and researchers from China believed have links to the Chinese military.

In May 29, President Donald Trump had barred the entry of certain Chinese students and researchers to the United States, saying they were being used in Beijing’s campaign to acquire sensitive U.S. technologies and intellectual property.

Reuters said emails received from the State Department, informed that “As of September 8, 2020, the Department has revoked more than 1,000 visas of PRC nationals who were found to be subject to Presidential Proclamation 10043 and therefore ineligible for a visa.”

The emails stressed that the US State Department reserves broad authority to revoke visas, particularly when information that visa holders are inadmissable or ineligible surfaces.

Earlier on Wednesday, dozens of Chinese students enrolled in U.S. universities reportedly were emailed notices from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing or U.S. consulates in China informing them their visas had been terminated.

Some 360,000 Chinese nationals who attend U.S. schools generate annual economic activity of about $14 billion, largely from tuition and other fees. U.S. officials have said the visa actions affect a small portion of those students.

“We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party’s goals of military dominance,” the spokeswoman said.

