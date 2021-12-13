List of Documents required for travel to the UAE

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News – December 13, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Various airlines including Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Emirates, PIA and Airblue continue their flying operations to the UAE after lifting ban on flights by the UAE government. If you plan to travel to the UAE, you must complete the necessary documents before the travel. Otherwise you will not be allowed boarding.

List of Documents for Those Going to the UAE on Tourist Visa

If you have administered both doses of any vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, download the Corona Vaccination Certificate from the NADRA online link which is called Immunization Program. If you are going to the United Arab Emirates on visit or tourist visa, you should first arrange an air ticket. Fly Dubai, Airblue and Air Arabia are better options. Today, on wednesday, December 13, 2021, the fare from Multan to Dubai (Fly Dubai) is about 80 thousand rupees. While the fare of Air Arabia from Multan to Sharjah is 70 thousand rupees. If you have a visitor visa to Dubai then you can go to Sharjah if Dubai flight is not available and from there you can come to Dubai by public bus. Passengers wishing to travel from Pakistan to the UAE must obtain ICA QR code. In fact, it is not an approval, but an entry information into the UAE. Passengers will be required to submit a negative PCR certificate for a covid-19 test conducted within 48 or 72 hours. Some airlines require a covid 19 PCR test report to be performed within 48 hours. While some extend it to 72 hours. Instructions will also be given when you buy a ticket from the airline. All you have to do is get tested by an authorized laboratory that issues test reports with QR codes. Arrive at the airport six hours before the flight departure time. You will have to undergo Covid 19 Rapid PCR test inside the airport which will be reported within 2 hours. However, because of the rush, it is best to be inside the airport six hours earlier.

List of Documents for Those Going to the UAE on Residential Visa

Below is a checklist of documents for those going to the UAE on a residential visa, the list given above will also be helpful for further details.

Covid 19 vaccination certificate obtained from Nadra ICA or GDRFA approval (GDRFA for Dubai, ICA for Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other states) Air ticket ICA QR code Covid 19 PCR test Repost Covid 19 rapid test report inside the airport

ICA approval or GDRFA approval procedure is not required for those who are visiting the UAE on tourist visa. If you have a Dubai residency visa, you will need approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA). If you have a residency visa from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi or any other state besides Dubai, you will need to get approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).