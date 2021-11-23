UAE URDU – First Urdu News Network of Dubai

By: Zohaib Butt

UAE Urdu is a Dubai based Urdu News website established in 2020 by Pakistanis in Dubai. It includes news from Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and other states of the United Arab Emirates.

During the travel ban it helped Pakistanis finding jobs, flights schedules and provided assistance in visa guide. It also covered latest news about Dubai Expo 2020 and Pakistani Pavilion.

UAE Urdu keeps an eye on Urdu community living in the UAE and shares their happy moments with other Pakistanis. It closely observes Raffle draw, Mahzooz Draw and other competitions and conducts interviews of the winners.

Arshad Faroo Butt, Zohaib Butt and Sheharyar Butt are the admins of the UAE Urdu News website. Zohaib Butt has been living in Dubai for 20 years and run a small company. Shehryar Butt is in Sharjah and helping Pakistanis establish their future.

Keep visit UAE Urdu for latest Dubai News, Gulf News, Khaleej Times News in Urdu, The National News in Urdu and UAE News in Urdu and English.