The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has donated 500 million naira to help fight the dreaded coronavirus in the FCT.

According to the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) in a tweet, on Saturday, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, while receiving the donation said it was the first hefty sum received by the FCTA since the onset of COVID19.

FCT Min. @MuhdMusaBello received a N500M donation from the @UBAGroup to fight the #COVID19 pandemic in Abuja, saying while receiving the cheque from the Vice-Chair of UBA, Amb. Joe Keshi, that the donation was the first hefty sum received by the FCTA since the onset of COVID19. pic.twitter.com/1ZbtwCIaAq — Official FCTA (@OfficialFCTA) April 4, 2020

41 cases of the pandemic, with 2 deaths, have so far been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the FCT.