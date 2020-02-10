Uber drivers protest VIO clampdown

Some Uber drivers on Monday marched on the office of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Services (VIS), protesting the recent clampdown on their operations on Lagos roads.

VIS officials said the drivers must have hackney permit, Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) certification and that Uber must pay the operator license fee to the state government.

“Uber and Taxify offices were closed. When the drivers got to VIO’s office in Ojodu, none of the officials came out to talk to them,” a Uber driver Adegoke Faloye told The Guardian on Monday.

VIS officials told The Guardian last week that the enforcement of already existing laws guiding the operations of professional drivers in the state began recently.

But a spokesman for Uber in West Africa Efosa Aiyevbomwan said the office was opened on Monday.