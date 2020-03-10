Uche Jombo slammed on Twitter after stating that Coronavirus cannot survive in hot weather

Uche Jombo is being slammed on Twitter after she tweeted that she read an article where it was stated that ”Coronavirus can not survive in a hot environment.”

The actress asked Nigerians to read more about the viral disease before the government uses it to ”disappear the newly borrowed money”.

Reading up on #CoronavirusOutbreak. We should all collectively do so before the government use this to disappear the newly borrowed money For example: the virus CAN NOT survive in a HOT environment. Still reading ….. please do so too and be safe / cautious out there.

Nigerians on Twitter are bashing her for making such a claim when places like the United Arab Emirate with extremely hot weather have also recorded cases of the viral disease.

