0 comments

#UCLdraw: Messi And Ronaldo To Lock Horns In UEFA Champions League Group Stage For The First Time — See Full Draws

by on October 1, 2020
 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off in the Champions League group stage for the first time as Juventus and Barcelona were drawn together in Group G.

That draw also means Sergino Dest, who on Thursday was announced as a Barca player, will go head-to-head with USMNT international teammate Weston McKennie.

Holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid while Manchester United were drawn in the same group as Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, who met in last season’s semifinals.

Prior to the start of the draw, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba won the UEFA President’s Award, while Bayern’s Manuel Neuer was named men’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Sarah Bouhaddi of Lyon claimed the women’s honour.

Lyon’s Wendie Renard was named women’s Defender of the Year with teammate Dzsenifer Marozsan the best midfielder, while Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich was the No. 1 men’s defender and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne named best midfielder.

READ  Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Goal; One Of The Most Beautiful Goals In Football History - Zinedine

Bayern made it a clean sweep as Robert Lewandowski won the Best men’s forward award, while new Chelsea signing Pernille Harder, who became the most-expensive footballer in the women’s game when she joined from Wolfsburg this summer, was named the best women’s forward.

See full draws below:

Group A

Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B

Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C

FC Porto
Manchester City
Olympiakos
Marseille

Group D

Liverpool
Ajax
Atalanta
FC Midtjylland

Group E

Sevilla FC
Chelsea
Krasnodar
Rennes

Group F

Zenit St Petersburg
Borussia Dortmund
Lazio
Club Brugge

Group G

Juventus
Barcelona
Dynamo Kiev
Ferencvaros

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
RB Leipzig
Istanbul Basaksehir

Sports

Ronaldo

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 