UCLdraw: Messi And Ronaldo To Lock Horns In UEFA Champions League Group Stage For The First Time — See Full Draws

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off in the Champions League group stage for the first time as Juventus and Barcelona were drawn together in Group G.

That draw also means Sergino Dest, who on Thursday was announced as a Barca player, will go head-to-head with USMNT international teammate Weston McKennie.

Holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid while Manchester United were drawn in the same group as Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, who met in last season’s semifinals.

Prior to the start of the draw, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba won the UEFA President’s Award, while Bayern’s Manuel Neuer was named men’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Sarah Bouhaddi of Lyon claimed the women’s honour.

Lyon’s Wendie Renard was named women’s Defender of the Year with teammate Dzsenifer Marozsan the best midfielder, while Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich was the No. 1 men’s defender and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne named best midfielder.

Bayern made it a clean sweep as Robert Lewandowski won the Best men’s forward award, while new Chelsea signing Pernille Harder, who became the most-expensive footballer in the women’s game when she joined from Wolfsburg this summer, was named the best women’s forward.

See full draws below:

Group A

Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid

FC Salzburg

Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C

FC Porto

Manchester City

Olympiakos

Marseille

Group D

Liverpool

Ajax

Atalanta

FC Midtjylland

Group E

Sevilla FC

Chelsea

Krasnodar

Rennes

Group F

Zenit St Petersburg

Borussia Dortmund

Lazio

Club Brugge

Group G

Juventus

Barcelona

Dynamo Kiev

Ferencvaros

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United

RB Leipzig

Istanbul Basaksehir