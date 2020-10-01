#UCLdraw: Messi And Ronaldo To Lock Horns In UEFA Champions League Group Stage For The First Time — See Full Draws
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will face off in the Champions League group stage for the first time as Juventus and Barcelona were drawn together in Group G.
That draw also means Sergino Dest, who on Thursday was announced as a Barca player, will go head-to-head with USMNT international teammate Weston McKennie.
Holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid while Manchester United were drawn in the same group as Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, who met in last season’s semifinals.
Prior to the start of the draw, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba won the UEFA President’s Award, while Bayern’s Manuel Neuer was named men’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Sarah Bouhaddi of Lyon claimed the women’s honour.
Lyon’s Wendie Renard was named women’s Defender of the Year with teammate Dzsenifer Marozsan the best midfielder, while Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich was the No. 1 men’s defender and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne named best midfielder.
Bayern made it a clean sweep as Robert Lewandowski won the Best men’s forward award, while new Chelsea signing Pernille Harder, who became the most-expensive footballer in the women’s game when she joined from Wolfsburg this summer, was named the best women’s forward.
See full draws below:
Group A
Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
FC Salzburg
Lokomotiv Moscow
Group B
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C
FC Porto
Manchester City
Olympiakos
Marseille
Group D
Liverpool
Ajax
Atalanta
FC Midtjylland
Group E
Sevilla FC
Chelsea
Krasnodar
Rennes
Group F
Zenit St Petersburg
Borussia Dortmund
Lazio
Club Brugge
Group G
Juventus
Barcelona
Dynamo Kiev
Ferencvaros
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
RB Leipzig
Istanbul Basaksehir