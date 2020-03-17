Udom Emmanuel Declares 65 Cult Groups Unlawful In A’Ibom State, To Prosecute Defaulters

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, signed into law the Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order, 2020 for the state.

The Governor while endorsing the new law in an emergency Executive Council Meeting at the Exco Chambers, Government House Uyo, declared the proscription of 65 cult groups in the state, with effect from 16th March 2020.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to maintaining the state’s record in safety, security and investor-friendliness, as well as ensuring a future for the Akwa Ibom youth, Emmanuel said the new law has been expanded to cover components not covered in the previous law.

The governor, therefore, declared the revocation of the Cultism and other violent Behavior (Prohibition) Order, 2018.

He said: “Cultism and Other Violent Behavior(Prohibition) Order, 2020, in the exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 70 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 38, Vol. 2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2000 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria do hereby make the following – order 1. (1): the cults, societies and groups listed herein are hereby declared unlawful and forthwith proscribed in Akwa Ibom State”.

The proscribed cult groups according to subparagraph one (1) of the order include Vikings, Black Axe, KKK, Buccaneers, Mafia, Luttox (Junior Black Axe), Debam, Dewell, Icelanders, Red Skins, Pirates, Amoc, Akwa Marines and Utoto Groups (419).

In line with the avowed commitment of the state government to nip the new tactics of subtle invasion of secondary and primary schools and use of communities as a nursery for new cult groups after the previous prescription, the order also states that in addition to the cults, societies and groups listed under subparagraph (1), cults, groups or societies in secondary and primary schools in the state are declared illegal and forthwith proscribed.

These include The Luttox, the Red Skins, St. Stephens, Dewell, Sept 11 Group, Secret Sons of Satan, King Cobra, J.V. (Junior Vikings), Bats, Predators, Black Ladies, Black Cross, Scavengers, Skylolo, Sons of Nights; Blood Brotherhood, Junior Buccaneers, White Angels and Musket.

Others are; Amazon Daughters of Queen Amina, Lion, Leo Lion, Neo Black Movement of Africa, Temple of Eden, Daughters of Jezebel, Black Brazier, Blood Suckers, Scorpion, Black Eye, Yellow Ribbon, Barracudas, Black Beret, the Dragon, Red Devil, Eyie, Sons of Nights, White Angels, Python, Black Sword, Supreme Dred Lock, Black Heart, Black Dagger, White Brothers, High Mafia, Street Mafia, Family Mafia, Supreme Red Skin, Italian Mafia, Separate Brothers Confraternity and Clansmen.

“Notwithstanding the provisions of paragraph 1 of the Order, any society or group by whatsoever name whose activities are found to be consistent with the activities of a cult shall be considered and treated as such under this Order”, the Governor stated.

Governor Emmanuel further held that defaulters of the Order shall be prosecuted in accordance with the Offensive Weapon and Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Law, 2004, or any other enabling law in that regard.