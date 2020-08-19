UEFA Champions League 2020: “Beware Of Bayern Munich” — Shehu Sani Warns PSG

Ex-Kaduna Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the Semi-final clash between Paris Saint Germain of France and Leipzig of Germany, which ended 3 – 0 in favour of PSG.

The former Senator, who represented Kaduna North in the 9th Assembly, congratulate PSG for their wonderful display against Leipzig.

He, however, advised the French side to beware of German Champions, Bayern Munich.

The deadly Bayern Munich side defeated Barcelona by 8 goals to 2 to advance to the Semi-final stage.

They would face Lyon at 8pm today. If Bayern Munich defeats the French team, then they will face PSG in the final.

Sani, who congratulated PSG for reaching the final, believes Bayern Munich could be a stumbling block to the French team dream of lifting the trophy.

“Congratulations to @PSG_English for the @ChampionsLeague; Beware of @FCBayernEN,” he tweeted.

Below are reactions to the Ex-Lawmaker’s tweet:

@geniusvinze: “🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣No body want to face them baba they are happy it been long they reached the final but at the same time sad because of the propability of who they might face but also praying that a miracle happens tomorrow and Lyon defeats Bayern then it will be all french final”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣No body want to face them baba they are happy it been long they reached the final but at the same time sad because of the propability of who they might face but also praying that a miracle happens tomorrow and Lyon defeats Bayern then it will be all french final — Vincent John (🚌TYRE /FURNITURES/SAFES DEALER)) (@geniusvinze) August 18, 2020

@emkay_bashir: “Sir, let them not be aware, i want them to feel what we felt from those German’s”

Sir, let them not be aware, i want them to feel what we felt from those German's — social ustaz (@emkay_bashir) August 18, 2020

@RealMiens: “The fear of Bayern is the beginning of loosing the UEFA champions league finals.”

The fear of Bayern is the beginning of loosing the UEFA champions league finals — Real Emperor (@RealMiens) August 18, 2020

@aa_elrufai: “😂😂😂Bayern Munich are giving punishment to every club this session.”

😂😂😂

Bayern Munich are giving punishment to every club this session. — Aminu Rufa'i Abdu (@aa_elrufai) August 18, 2020