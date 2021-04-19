UEFA Unveils 36 Team Champions League Format in Response to Super League

UEFA has approved a change to its Champions League format to favour the elite clubs in its ongoing reforms; billed to take place from 2024:

The Champions League will have 36 teams, instead of 32.

New spots for elite clubs that fail to qualify, i.e. it will be based on their past performances in the Champions League.

One league rather than groups

Best 8 to reach the knockouts

Other teams to qualify through new rounds of play-offs

Every club guaranteed 10 games, thereby increasing revenue.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin also added that the 12 clubs involved in the Super League have “spat in the face of football.”

“The players that play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros.

“We will take all the sanctions that we can.”

UEFA chief Ceferin: “I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against this disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else.

“We urge everyone to stand tall with us as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition.”