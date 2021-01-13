Uganda: Bobi Wine Suffers Huge Blow Ahead Of Presidential Election As Security Operatives Arrest His Diaspora Leader [VIDEO]

By Seun Adeuyi

Herman Ainebyoona, the diaspora leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate and opposition frontrunner, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, has been arrested by security operatives ahead of Thursday’s general elections.

This was disclosed by Bobi Wine a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle, @HEBobiwine, on Tuesday.

“This is Herman Ainebyoona, our diaspora team leader. Like many Ugandans from the diaspora, Herman decided to return home and participate in this historical election. Upon arrival, he volunteered to deliver polling day materials on behalf of NUP to Lira.

“Upon reaching Lira, he was immediately arrested. His whereabouts are still unknown although our teams on ground suspect he is being held at Lira CPS,” he tweeted.

He added that, “Upon arrival in Uganda, our diaspora team leader, Herman Ainebyoona went to Lira district to deliver polling day materials on behalf of NUP. Security operatives raided his hotel & violently arrested him. He joins thousands of comrades under detention in the run up to the election.”

TheBreakingTimes had reported that the home of Bobi Wine was raided by military men on Tuesday morning.

This happened while he was having an interview with Royal Media’s Hot 96 radio, which made him to cut short the interview in order to respond to the situation.