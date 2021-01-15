Uganda Election: ‘Declare The Will Of The People’ — Bobi Wine Tells Electoral Commission

By Seun Adeuyi

Uganda Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to “declare the will of the People.”

In a statement released on his Twitter handle, @HEBobiwine, on Thursday night, he claimed there were “widespread fraud and violence” as counting gets underway after polls closed in a hotly contested election.

However, the 38-year-old singer remains hopeful of victory over longtime President, Yoweri Museveni, who is 76-year-old.

His words, “Hello, Uganda! Despite the widespread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you, Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers. The challenge now is for Mr. Byabakama and the EC (Electoral Commission) to declare the will of the People.”

Meanwhile, the Uganda Presidential Election was conducted under strict conditions, as internet access was cut off with people experiencing trouble sending text messages.

Earlier, Bobi Wine said that his phone and that of his wife were blocked.

He stated that “Like my wife’s, my phone has been blocked and I am unable to receive or make regular calls. I know this is to stop me from communicating with our agents and coordinators. I encourage you comrades to be vigilant as I try to devise ways of reaching out to you. #WeAreRemovingADictator.”

In November Bobi Wine announced his candidacy and was arrested hours later. No fewer than 50 people were killed in the protest that followed.

However, with results not expected before Saturday, Bobi Wine faces another high mountain from Museveni.

Museveni has wielded power since 1986 and is seeking a sixth term as leader of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Museveni’s biggest challenger is undoubtedly Bobi Wine, whose popularity among a youthful population has rattled the former rebel leader. Nine other challengers are also trying to unseat Museveni.

More than 18 million people registered to take part in the polls. A candidate must win more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff vote.