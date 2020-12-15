Uganda Govt Orders Omah Lay, Tems Release

By Adejumo Enock

The Republic of Uganda has issued a release order for Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay.

The Release Order was signed by Okumu Jude Muwone, Magistrate Grade One.

Recall that Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission had earlier stated via her verified twitter account @abikedabiri that tremendous progress has been made and the Nigerian Musician will be released soon.

See her tweet:

“Thank you. Tremendous diplomatic progress has been made and they will be back v v soon by Gods grace”.

The release order stated that Omah Lhay and Tems were charged with an offence of neglect act like to spread infectious disease, Section 171 of Penal Code Act.

The Court stated that the charges against Omah Lhay has been withdrawn on 15th December, 2020.

The Government through the Court directed the immediate release of the Nigerian Musician unless held on other charges