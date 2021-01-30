Uganda: Museveni Was Not Smart In Rigging — Bobi Wine

Uganda’s National Unity Party (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has slammed President Yoweri Museveni for not being smart in rigging.

Bobi, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @HEBobiwine, on Saturday, wondered how Museveni garnered 100% at 348 polling stations and between 95-99% at many others.

“That all registered voters turned up- no one died, was sick, travelled or just didn’t vote! That no ballot was invalid.” Bobi wondered.

On January 16, the country’s electoral commission declared incumbent Museveni, the winner of the Presidential election that took place on January 14.

Museveni garnered 58.6 per cent of votes cast while his main rival in the poll Bobi Wine came second with 34.8 per cent.

He managed 5,851,037 (58.64%) of the total votes while Wine got 3,475,298 (34.83%) of the total votes.

Earlier, Wine had kicked against the preliminary results by the commission stating that they had been doctored.

Museveni who has been in power since 1986, has a historical cycle of ‘winning’ in elections that have overly been rejected by opposition and at some point international observers highlighting irregularities.

The election was largely seen by opposition figures as a crucial ‘revolution and referenda vote’ on whether Museveni who has been in power since 1986 can extend his rule to four decades or not.

Uganda went into elections still in the aftershock of deadly November 18/19 protests that claimed over 50 people following the arrest of Wine in the eastern district Luuka District.

The protests exposed Uganda’s electoral violence and scores of people have gone on to die with thousands of opposition supporters in detention.

Wine was put under house arrest for close to ten days, immediately after Museveni was declared winner.

Below is the tweet Wine posted today:

“Someone tell Gen. Museveni that if he must rig elections, he should be a bit smart! According to EC, he scored 100% at 348 polling stations , & 95 – 99% at many. That all registered voters turned up- no one died, was sick, travelled or just didn’t vote! That no ballot was invalid”

