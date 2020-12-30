Uganda Opposition Candidate, Bobi Wine And Entire Campaign Team Arrested

By Seun Adeuyi

Robert Kyagulanyi, the Ugandan opposition presidential candidate popularly known as Bobi Wine, and his campaign team have been arrested.

This was contained in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @HEBobiwine, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Bobi Wine and his entire campaign team arrested in Kalangala! Media blocked. – Admin.” the tweet read.

However, no further details of their arrest were immediately available.

Wine is said to be the strongest challenger to President Yoweri Museveni, 76, in the election on 14 January.

“Yes, police have arrested him together with his whole campaign team. They [police] put them in police trucks and started driving but we don’t know where they are taking them.” Joel Senyonyi, a spokesman for Wine’s party, the National Unity Platform, was quoted by TheGuardian to have said.

Bobi Wine’s campaign has intermittently been marred by fired teargas and rubber bullets by police on his supporters in the East of the capital, Kampala.