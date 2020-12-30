Uganda Police Force Denies Bobiwine’s Arrest, Says He Was Only Restrained

By Adejumo Enock

The Uganda Police Force has denied reports that it arrested presidential Candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobiwine.

The Police In a Tweet via its Verified Twitter account @PoliceUG said the Presidential Candidate was only restrained for continuously holding massive rallies amidst the increase threats of COVID-19.

Uganda Police in its Tweet said, “Please disregard false claims by NUP and other social media platforms that Hon.Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert has been arrested, while on his campaign trail in Kalangala District”.

“We would like to clarify that the candidate was restrained for continuously holding massive rallies amidst the increased threats of coronavirus, in total disregard of the Electoral commission and Ministry of health guidelines. He’s being transferred to his home in Magere, Kampala”.

The Police further stated that, “Part of his advance team, captured on Cctv cameras and several video footages, while deflating tyres of police motor vehicles , inciting violence, obstructing police officers on duty, violating the health and safety protocols and various traffic offences, have been arrested”