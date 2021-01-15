Uganda Poll: Museveni Takes Early Lead… Bobi Wine Alleges Fraud

By Seun Adeuyi

Yoweri Museveni took an early lead in Uganda’s presidential election, according to preliminary results on Friday.

His main rival said there had been widespread fraud and his supporters had the right to protest.

With 29.4% of votes from Thursday’s ballot counted, main opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine had 821,874 (28.4%), while Museveni had won 1,852,263 votes, or 63.9%, the electoral commission said just after 11 a.m. (0800 GMT).

The election campaign was marred by deadly crackdowns by security forces on opposition candidates and their supporters.

Bobi Wine, a singer-turned-lawmaker who has galvanized young Ugandans with calls for political change, told a news conference he had video proof of voting fraud. “We are winning,” he said.

Reuters quoted Bobi Wine as saying, “We are putting every legal, every constitutional and every non-violent option on the table. I will be happy to share the videos of all the fraud and irregularities as soon as the internet is restored.”

Simon Byabakama, Electoral Commission Chairman told a news conference that under Ugandan law, the burden of proof rested with Bobi Wine.

He said, “The onus is upon candidate Kyagulanyi to show or to prove in what context and how the results are rigged.”

Museveni, who has led the East African country with a population of nearly 46 million for 34 years, had not made any statement by noon.