Uganda: ‘We Are Under Siege By Military’ — Bobi Wine Cries Out

By Seun Adeuyi

Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine on Friday said his residence is currently under siege by the military.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @HEBobiwine, he said the military gained access into his building by jumping over the fence.

“We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home. None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under seige,” he tweeted.

We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 15, 2021

None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under seige. — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 15, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Bobi Wine claimed victory in Ugandans presidential elections, rejecting as a “joke” early results that gave incumbent President Yoweri Museveni a wide lead.

The electoral commission said Museveni, who is seeking a sixth term, led in Thursday’s vote with results in from 29 percent of polling stations. He has received 63 percent of ballots while Bobi Wine had 28 percent, the electoral body said.

More details later…