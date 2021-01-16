UgandaDecides2021: Electoral Commission Declares Museveni Winner

By Seun Adeuyi

The Electoral Commission has declared Yoweri Museveni as winner of the presidential election that took place in Uganda, on Thursday.

Museveni won a sixth term in office with 58.6 percent of the vote, in an election disputed by his main rival Bobi Wine, who trailed with 34.8 per cent.

Announcing the winner, election commission chairman, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, said “The electoral commission declares Yoweri Museveni… elected President of the Republic of Uganda.”

Byabakama said turnout was 57.22 percent of the almost 18 million registered voters.

While reminding those celebrating to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged the population to “remain calm and accept the outcome of these elections”

Meanwhile, Wine, 38, whose campaign galvanised a youthful population seeking change, has dismissed the election as a “complete sham”.

Thursday’s poll took place after one of the most violent campaigns in years, with harassment and arrests of the opposition, attacks on the media and the deaths of at least 54 people.