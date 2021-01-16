UgandaDecides2021: Museveni Set For sixth Term As Election Results Place Him Firmly Ahead Of His Main Rival, Bobi Wine

By Seun Adeuyi

Yoweri Museveni looked headed for a sixth term as president of Uganda with latest election results placing him firmly ahead of his main rival and former popstar, Bobi Wine, who has cried fraud and whose home has been put under heavy guard.

According to the country’s election commission, with 86.7 percent of polling stations reporting results, Museveni had 58.8 per cent of votes, while Wine had 34.2 per cent.

Final results are expected by Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Wine, 38, was on track to see his newly formed National Unity Platform (NUP) become the main opposition party in Parliament, as the party won eight of nine constituencies in the capital, Kampala.

AFP reported that Thursday’s election followed one of the most violent campaigns in years, with harassment and arrests of the opposition, attacks on the media and the deaths of at least 54 people.

The election took place in apparent calm, but under the oppressive presence of soldiers and riot police and an internet blackout which has now entered its fourth day.

However, there has been widespread allegation of fraud by Wine, such as ballot box stuffing and said his party agents had in some places been beaten and chased away from polling stations.

Wine whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, on Friday said, “Whatever is being declared is a complete sham, we reject it and we dissociate ourselves with it.”

He promised to provide video evidence once the internet was restored.

“The onus is on candidate Kyagulanyi to show how votes are rigged,” said Election Commission chairman Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama.

On Friday late afternoon, Wine, in a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle, @HEBobiwine, said he felt under threat as soldiers surrounded his home

He tweeted, “We are under siege. The military has jumped over the fence and has now taken control of our home. None of these military intruders is talking to us. We are in serious trouble. We are under seige.”

AFP quoted Deo Akiiki, the Army’s Deputy Spokesman, as saying the soldiers were there to provide security and had stopped three people who tried to “access the house”.

Ugandan Police have advised Ugandans not to go out to celebrate or protest when results are announced, citing COVID-19 regulations which have regularly been used to crack down on the opposition.

Museveni’s 35 years rule

Museveni is one of Africa’s longest serving leaders. He has ruled Uganda without pause since seizing control in 1986, when he helped to end years of tyranny under Idi Amin and Milton Obote.

The former rebel leader, once hailed for his commitment to good governance, has crushed any opposition and tweaked the constitution to allow himself to run again and again.

Observers say the odds were stacked against Wine with Museveni’s powerful grip on the state.

The poll took place with no major international observer mission aside from the African Union (AU), with the United States (US) saying too many of its staff were denied permission to monitor the vote.