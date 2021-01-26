Ugandan Govt Withdraws Troops From Bobi Wine’s Residence

By Onwuka Gerald

Ugandan soldiers on Tuesday withdrew from the residence of opposition leader Bobi Wine, a day after a court ordered an end to the house arrest of the presidential runner-up.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had been under de-facto house arrest at his residence since he returned from voting in January 14’s election.

Heavily armed soldiers and police officers for eleven straight days surrounded his house and also prevented members of Wine’s family, his wife Barbie inclusive from leaving their compound, as well as denied them access to visitors.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, security forces withdrew from around Wine’s house, and in the process, allowed him to convene with newly-elected MPs from his National Unity Platform (NUP) for the first time since his registered complaints against rigged election.

“I was placed under illegal detention in my own house because General Museveni did not win,” Wine stated.

Wine addressing Activists, supporters, and MPs at his residence said, “Museveni is preparing a coup against the will of the Ugandan people,”

The High Court ruled in favour of a petition filed by Wine’s lawyers requesting his release, saying his continued restriction and confinement” was unlawful.

On the contrary, the Ugandan government argued that the restrictions on Wine’s mobility were preventative measures for his own protection and to further prevent protests against the election result.