Ugandan Police Arrest Nigerian Singer, Omah Lay

By Onwuka Gerald

Ugandan Police on Saturday, reportedly arrested Nigerian music artist, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols during a concert.

The arrest was confirmed by the Daily Monitor Newspaper who on quoting a police spokesperson said, the musician, the event organiser and owner of the premise, was held at Katwe Police Station for practices that concerns breach of COVID-19 guidelines.

The Police are also reportedly looking for another Nigerian musician who is still on the run, Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems.

Meanwhile, Omah Lay reacted via a post on his official Twitter account.

His words, “I am with the Ugandan Police Force.

All the issues will be sorted out. He urged his fans not to be afraid of what’s about to come, noting that things will be fine.

“Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail. Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing?

“I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them… I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda?

The artiste continued, “I am in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems.