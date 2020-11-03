Ugandan Police Arrest Singer And Opposition Presidential Aspirant, @HEBobiwine

Uganda’s opposition presidential nominee, Bobi Wine, was arrested on Tuesday after presenting the election body with his nomination papers.

A singer turned politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, Wine aims to put an end to Yoweri Museveni ‘s dominance for more than a third of a century , making him the third longest-ruling President of Africa.

Elections are scheduled for February, Next year.

Joel Senyonyi, spokesman for the National Unity Party, said, “The police used a hammer and smashed his vehicle’s windows and forcibly pulled him out; threw him inside their own vehicle and zoomed off.”

Wine’s official twitter account said that outside the nomination venue he was violently seized and was

brutalized by police and military.”

Luke Owoyesigire, the police spokesman, said he had yet to obtain a briefing on the arrest and vowed later to comment.

Wine said he wanted to save Museveni from himself in a speech after being cleared to run for president.

“To you, Mr. Museveni, our generation is determined to save you from yourself and avoid your 35-year-old tyranny, because you have failed to regulate your greed and lust for power”, he said.