Ugandan Politician, Godfrey Kimera, Disowns Daughter Over Eyeing His Political Seat

Ahead of the 2021 election in Uganda, a town council chairperson in Kyotera District, Godfrey Kimera has disowned his daughter, Reginah Nakiweewa for expressing interest to run against him in the polls.

Kimera, who described Nakiweewa’s decision as an act of disrespect, added that she could have vied for any other post and not the one he currently holds.

The politician has since disowned his daughter, following the clash.

In his words: “I have on several occasions asked her [Nakiweewa] to step down, but she has refused. I can’t tolerate such a daughter who shows no respect for elders. Let her look for another father.”

On her part, Nakiweewa said her father, who is a Democratic Party (DP) member, promised to serve for only two terms and quit politics when he was elected chairperson in 2011.

At that time, Kasaali was still a sub-county, but was eevated to a town council in July 2017 after Kyotera became a district.

Nakiweema was quoted to have said: “When I was still a child, my father used to tell us that we were the future leaders. I’m now mature and I am ready to take on the mantle from him.

“He [Kimera] is also the one who always says that Mr Museveni has ruled for long. Does he also want to take the same direction?”

The 30-year-old said she is not intimidated by the threats from her father, adding that she intends to stand on the Justice Forum (JEEMA) ticket in next year’s elections.

“I have no personal vendetta against Mr Kimera. He will always be my father. My plan is to unseat that person who has failed to fulfill his promise,” she maintained.