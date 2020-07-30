UI Grieve Over 300 Level Student, Who Died After Falling Inside A Soap Making Machine

The University Of Ibadan (UI), has recently sent condolement messages to the Family of their deceased 300 level student of European Studies, Gbadebo Richard, who died after falling into a soap making machine.

21 year old Richard died after accidentally falling into a machine that makes soap at Henkel Nigeria Limited owned factory, who are makers of WAW detergent and bar soap.

The University’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, on Monday, commiserated with the family of the deceased Richard, saying that the institution mourns and are regretful over the untimely and unfortunate death of their Student.

“The entire Student’s Union members, have all gone over to the family to further

condole them over death of their son”, he explained.

The Director of Communication also stated that the entire Members of Faculty of Art Students have also gone and grieved with the family. On behalf of the council senate congregation; the management; and the entire students of the University of Ibadan, we are therefore collectively sympathizing with the family of late Gbadebo Richard.

“May God grant him internal rest in his abode, may he also grant the family the needed strength to bear the loss”, they prayed.

Reports that came in explained that the deceased due to the COVID-19 holiday directives as imposed by the government, was working as an operator at a factory in Oluyole, Ibadan, where he accidentally slipped and fell into the machine that took his life.

It was also gathered that the workers raised alarm after they saw his blood coming from the machine. His father came later to the factory and claimed the remains of the corpse, then buried him on Wednesday.