UITH Suspends Consultant Over Alleged Unethical Conduct In Handling Of Patient Who Died Of #COVID19, Sets Up Investigative Panel

The University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), yesterday, announced the suspension of Prof Alakija Salami as a Senior Consultant with the hospital.

In a statement signed by its Director of Administration, David Odaibo, the UITH management said that Prof. Salami was suspended for alleged unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected COVID-19 patient.

According to the statement, the patient died in the hospital on April 3.

The UITH accused the consultant of allegedly concealing the travel history of the deceased.

It alleged that Salami, a specialist in infectious diseases, brought the deceased to the hospital and told the management that the patient only has history of abdominal discomfort and stooling, following the ingestion of rotten pineapples.

According to the statement, the patient was admitted and managed as a case of “food poisoning” and the patient later died in the early hours of the following day.

Sets Up Investigative Panel

An investigative panel has been set up by the management of UITH to look in the matter.

According to a statement signed by Odaibo, the panel is to investigate the process of admission, management and eventual release of the corpse.

See statement below: