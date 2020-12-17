UK: 137,897 People So Far Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Minister Says

By Onwuka Gerald

The Minister in charge of distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom, Nadhim Zahawi on Wednesday said that close to 140,000 people in the UK have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first week of vaccine roll-out of the shot created by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Ministry made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle.

According to him, “We have had a good start to the vaccination program. It’s just been 7 days and we have vaccinated in England: 108,000, Wales: 7,897, Northern Ireland: 4,000, Scotland: 18,000. UK Total 137,897”.

Minister Zahawi said the number will in time increase, added that they have operationalised hundreds of Primary C