UK Begins Construction Of Temporary Mortuary For COVID-19 Death Victims

The total number of corona virus cases in the UK is at 29,875 and death cases at 2,352. The UK has started building a Mortuary which is said to be the size of 2 football pitches near the new London Hospital for corona virus patients.

The UK Government believes that with the continuous spread of the disease more deaths will arise too.

The Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz sent out letters to the residents that the mortuary will be a holding point before a respectful cremation and burial is done for the dead.

“The facility will act as a holding point before a respectful and dignified cremation or burial can take place to send a loved one on their final journey.’

“We know that coronavirus is deadly and so far 1,789 people have died in the UK. We know that the number of deaths will rise.

“That is why as part of the Government’s response, additional mortuary space is being found and one of those is Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham.” The letter read

The Mayor also said that relatives will not be allowed to visit the Mortuary due to the public health guidelines.