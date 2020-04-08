UK District Councillor Sacked From Labour Party For Saying Boris Johnson Deserves To Be Sick With COVID-19

Labour district councillor, Sheila Oakes has been sacked from the Labour party after making insensitive comments about UK’s Prime minister (PM), Boris Johnson’s health.

The embattled PM was hospitalized on Sunday due to exhibiting serious symptoms of COVID-19 and was placed on Oxygen the following day as his health condition worsened.

Sheila Oakes, on Facebook, replied a message calling for prayers to be said on behalf of the sick Prime Minister.

She posted:

“Sorry, he completely deserves this and he is one of the worst PMs we’ve ever had.”

Since then, Sheila Oakes, who is mayor of Heanor in Derbyshire has received a backlash over her insensitive comments.

The leader of Labour Party, Amber Valley District Council, Chris Emmas-Williams, has announced that the party has expelled Ms Oakes.

He expressed his disappointment at her comments which he tagged ‘appalling’. He said there is no place in politics for such insensitive comments irrespective of how hurt one is, more especially for one holding a public office.

He said that a full investigation will take place and a suitable action will be taken in line with the Labour Party rules and regulations.

On behalf of the Labour Party, he wished the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and all other persons battling with COVID-19 quick recovery whilst extending love and solidarity to them and their families.