UK Fines Chris Oyakhilome’s Loveworld £125,000 Over Covid-19 Vaccine

The Office of Communications, Ofcom, in the United Kingdom has fined Chris Oyakhilome’s Loveworld for comments against the Covid-19 Vaccine.

Christ Embassy, also known as LoveWorld Incorporated or Believers’ Loveworld, is a megachurch and a Christian denomination founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in 1987.

Christ Embassy runs seven TV channels including LoveWorld TV, LoveWorld SAT, LoveWorld Plus, LoveWorld UK, LoveWorld Nigeria, LoveWorld India and LoveWorld USA.

Loveworld UK was fined £125,000 for breaching the UK’s broadcasting code by disseminating dangerous information on COVID-19 and its vaccine.

According to Ofcom, it was the second time that the broadcaster breached its rules on accuracy in news, and harm in its coverage of the Coronavirus.

Ofcom noted that the inaccurate and potentially harmful claims made during the programme were unsupported by any factual evidence and went entirely without challenge.

The statement read in part, “Ofcom has imposed a financial penalty of £125,000 on Loveworld Limited after a programme broadcast on its religious service Loveworld Television Network featured inaccurate and potentially harmful claims about the Coronavirus without providing adequate protection for viewers.

“Ofcom considered these breaches to be serious, repeated and reckless, warranting the imposition of a statutory sanction beyond the direction to broadcast a statement of our findings that Ofcom issued in its Decision published 15 January 2021.

“Ofcom’s investigation found that the 29-hour programme, Global Day of Prayer, included statements claiming that the pandemic is a “planned” event created by the “deep state” for nefarious purposes, and that the vaccine is a “sinister” means of administering “nanochips” to control and harm people.

“Some statements claimed that fraudulent testing had been carried out to deceive the public about the existence of the virus and the scale of the pandemic. Others linked the cause of Covid-19 to the roll out of 5G technology,” the statement added.