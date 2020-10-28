UK High Commission Reopens Visa Application Centres In Nigeria

The United Kingdom has announced the The United Kingdom has reopened its visa application centres in Nigeria.

This was announced by the UK High Commission in a statement on its Twitter handle.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that this is coming barely one week after it shut down its visa application centres in Victoria Island, Abuja and Lagos over the crisis arising from #EndSARS protests in the country.

In the notice was titled ‘update on UK visa application centres in Nigeria’, It noted, however, that its centres would not open on Thursday due to the public holiday in Nigeria for Maolud Nabbiyy.

“Our TLS contact visa application centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closures, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications.

“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Please note Thursday, October 29, is a public holiday in Nigeria and our Visa application centres will be closed,” the notice read partly.