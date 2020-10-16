UK High Commissioner Acknowledges Minister for Africa’s Message That The UK Is Closely Monitoring #EndSARS Protests

“Minister for Africa James Duddridge and colleagues in London following events closely. Hearing disturbing reports of violence against peaceful protesters in parts of Nigeria. Encourage authorities to protect people’s fundamental rights” Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria said Friday.

Laing responded to a comment froJames Duddridge, Minister for Africa for the United Kingdom Government, who said similarly that the protests in Nigeria against Police brutality are being closely monitored by the United Kingdom.

Duddridge said The United Kingdom and Catriona Laing will continue to support the Nigerian Government in delivering reforms

