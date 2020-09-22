The United Kingdom, UK, House of Lords has petition the Secretary of Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland over what it described as violence being perpetrated in Nigeria by Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram and Islamist.



It also called for an urgent action by the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, claiming that the failure of the Federal Government to arrest the situation, violates Commonwealth Charter on Human Rights.

The lawmakers in a strong worded letter dated September 14, 2020, said it is aware of that attacks led by the Boko Haram, fulani herders and other Islamist militia continue in Northern and Central-belt states, with reports of increasing violence other the South East.

It noted that a report by the UK All-Party Parliament Group, APPG, for International Freedom of Religion or Belief entitled “Nigeria:Unfolding Genocide?” Revealed that thousands of civilians have been killed and elements of Government may be complicit in violence.

It said the APPG’s concerns reflects the findings of a report by the Amnesty International “We Dried Our Tears: Addressing the toll of children of North East Nigeria’s conflict”, which includes that the Nigerian Armed Forces have committed war crimes and Crimes against humanity during his their operations.

