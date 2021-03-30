UK Medical Checkup: Nigerians Ask Buhari To Hand Over To Osinbajo, Stay In London Forever

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to transmit power properly to his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo before embarking on his London medical trip on Tuesday.

According to the Presidency, the president will depart Nigeria today for a routine medical checkups in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

However, as the constitution requires, nothing was said about Buhari transmitting power to his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo.

The president will spend a minimum of two weeks in the UK, carrying out “routine medical checkup”, as described by his aides.

The statement released by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Buhari will only meet the service chiefs shortly before flying out. No mention was made of the Vice President.

Reacting, some Nigerians on social media (Twitter), expressed concerns over this decision. See below:

@Boxypiper wrote, “President Buhari should inform NASS officially and hand over power to Mr V.P while he’s away.”

@NosaAguebor wrote, “Just to confirm — did he transit an instrument identifying who will act for him in his absence or he is going to be working remotely during the period?”

@Duruken wrote, “What will he be telling the security chiefs… like; ‘I take Allah beg una, please don’t let what happened to me in 1984 happen to me again.’

@i am_davidoluwole wrote, “Did he relinquish power to his Vice? Cos two weeks is enough time for the country to burn down due to the insecurity. Meeting with the Security chief isn’t just the goal, give power to the Vice so he can take decisions on your behalf when things are out of control.”

@Eric75883834 wrote, “Why meeting with security chiefs? Instead transferring power to the vice President. He has started what he did last time, refusing to transfer power to the Vice President until senate refused him.”

@von_Bismark wrote, “He’s not even useful here. He can stay until he wants to come and visit us. No one cares. ‘He should kuku go with all these bandits.’”