UK Okays AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine, Becomes First To Do So

By Onwuka Gerald
The United Kingdom has on Wednesday approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and in the process, becomes first country in the world to do so.
AstraZeneca stated that the approval was for a two dose regime, adding that the vaccine was okayed for use for emergency supply.
Meanwhile the UK has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine.
The health ministry in a statement announced that, “The government has today accepted the approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to authorise Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus vaccine for emergency use”.
As the UK and South Africa continue to battle with the new variants of the virus, AstraZeneca and other vaccine developers said they are still studying the impact of the new variant of the virus.
On his part, AstraZeneca Chief Executive, Pascal Soriot stated that, “Today is indeed pivotal for millions of citizens in the UK who will get access to the new vaccine,”
“It has proved to be effective, simple to give and is supplied free of charge by AstraZeneca”, he added.