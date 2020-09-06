“It’s Completely Unacceptable” — UK PM Boris Johnson Lambasts Protesters Targeting Newspapers

Bristish Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has condemned protests blocking deliveries of some of the UK’s major newspapers, saying it is “completely unacceptable”

Yesterday morning, some newsagents’ shelves were left empty after Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters targeted Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, and Knowsley, near Liverpool.

Over 100 demonstrators reportedly used bamboo lock-ons and vehicles to block roads, with both protests concluding by yesterday afternoon.

While Hertfordshire Police said it had arrested 50 people, the Mersyside Police said it had taken 30 people into custody.

Reacting to this development via his verified Twitter handle, BorisJohnson, the Prime Minister wrote, “A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account on issues critical for the future of our country, including the fight against climate change.

“It is completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public’s access to news in this way.”

A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account on issues critical for the future of our country, including the fight against climate change.



It is completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public’s access to news in this way. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 5, 2020