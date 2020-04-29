UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson And Fiancee Announce Birth of Baby Boy

The United Kingdom (U.K.) Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, has given birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for the PM and Ms Symond, on Wednesday morning announced the birth of the couple’s first child together.

“The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning.

“Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team”, the spokesperson said.

Johnson, 55 years old and his 32-year-old finacee Ms Symonds have most recently passed through trying times.

The birth of the baby boy is coming three weeks after Johnson was hospitalized in St Thomas’ Hospital for suffering severe effects of COVID-19. He was briefly in intensive care and was discharged after three days.

Prior to that, Late in March, his fiancee, Ms Symonds had her fair share of troubles from the virus when she announced that she had spent a week in bed with symptoms for COVID-19.

Congratulatory messages for the Johnson and Ms Symonds have begun to flood in since after the announcement.