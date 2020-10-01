UK Prime Minister Congratulates Nigeria On Independence Day Celebration

Prime Minister of the United Boris Johnson has congratulated Nigerians on her 60th year independence anniversary celebration.

In a letter dated September 30 addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari which was posted by the UK Embassy in Nigeria’s twitter handle on Thursday, Johnson extended his warm wishes to Buhari and the good people of Nigeria.

The letter reads, “On behalf of the UK I will like to extend my warm wishes to both the you and the people of Nigeria on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

“The UK and Nigeria as long standing friends and Commonwealth members enjoy a close, forward-looking relationship.

“This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary spirit of Nigerian people, which is only experienced first hand during my visit in 2017 but in see everyday in the UK as Nigerians make enormous contributions across our society.

“I look forward to many more years of friendship between the UK and Nigeria and for the chance for us to speak in person again soon.

Copy of the letter below,

