UK reacts to release of Sowore and Sambo

by on December 24, 2019
 
The UK High Commission to Nigeria has reacted through a quote in a messeage from the Acting High Commission on the release of Sambo Dasuki and Yele Sowore See message below:
Message from Acting High Commissioner @GillAtkinson11 on release of @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki. See the message from the Acting High Commissioner
Welcome reports that @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki released. Hope they get to spend Christmas with loved ones. @UKinNigeria commends @MalamiSan and Nigerian government for ensuring rule of law upheld – fundamental for democracy to thrive.

