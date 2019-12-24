UK reacts to release of Sowore and Sambo

The UK High Commission to Nigeria has reacted through a quote in a messeage from the Acting High Commission on the release of Sambo Dasuki and Yele Sowore See message below:Message from Acting High Commissioner @GillAtkinson11 on release of @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki. See the message from the Acting High CommissionerWelcome reports that @YeleSowore and Sambo Dasuki released. Hope they get to spend Christmas with loved ones. @UKinNigeria commends @MalamiSan and Nigerian government for ensuring rule of law upheld – fundamental for democracy to thrive.