UK To Begin Evacuation Of Its Citizens In Gambia

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced the arrangement of an emergency charter flight on April 24th, 2020, for its citizens in Gambia, who are residents in the UK and want to return home during this COVID19 pandemic.

This was contained in a tweet via the official twitter handle of the British High Commission in the Gambia, yesterday.

The tweet read:

“We have arranged an emergency charter flight on 24 April for British Nationals visiting The Gambia who are normally resident in the UK and want to get home during this difficult time.”

As of April 20, 2020, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease had been confirmed in around 210 countries.

The virus had infected 2,407,537 people worldwide, and the number of deaths had totaled 165,082 The most severely affected countries include the U.S., Italy, and Spain.