UK Updates Travel Advisory, Places Nigeria on Amber (FULL LIST)

The UK government has introduced hotel quarantine for all arrivals from selected “high-risk” countries.
The tighter travel restrictions are designed to reduce the introduction and transmission of new variants of the Coronavirus.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has confirmed that overseas holidays can resume from May 17 – but only to a limited number of “green list” countries.
All remaining countries are placed on either an “amber” or “red” list which mean you must not travel to them for leisure purposes, and on return you will be subject to certain quarantine measures.
Popular holiday destinations like France, Greece, Malta and Italy will all remain on the amber list from May 17.
Only 12 countries have made it to the green list for holiday travel from May 17 including Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar, which means holidaymakers to those destinations will not have to quarantine on return to the UK.
The government’s new advice states that given the virus is still spreading in many parts of the world, people should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure.
10-day managed hotel quarantine requirements will remain in place for those permitted to return to England from ‘red’ countries, and quarantine at home alongside stringent testing will be required for those returning from ‘amber’ destinations.
The Government rules state that you must not travel to amber list countries for leisure purposes. For those who do travel, or travel through, an amber list country, they must quarantine at home for ten days on return to the UK.
They must also take a COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8.
Countries on Amber list are ;
Afghanistan
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Albania
Algeria
Andorr
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Aruba
Australia – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Austria
Azerbaijan
The Bahamas
Bahrain
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Brunei – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
China
Comoros
Congo
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Côte d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic (Czechia)
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Falkland Islands – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Faroe Islands – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gabon
The Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Greece (including islands)
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland – will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Israel and Jerusalem – will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Latvia
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Madagascar
Malaysia
Maldives – Will move to the red list 4am, Wednesday 12 May. If you arrive in England after that, you need to follow the red list rules.
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Micronesia
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Myanmar (Burma)
Nauru
Nepal – Will move to the red list 4am, Wednesday 12 May. If you arrive in England after that, you need to follow the red list rules.
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
North Macedonia
Norway
The Occupied Palestinian Territories
Palau
Papua New Guinea
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Poland
Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira) – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Réunion
Romania
Russia
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Sierra Leone
Singapore – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain (including the Balearics and Canary Islands)
Sri Lanka
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha – Will move from amber to green list 4am, Monday 17 May. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the amber list rules.
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Martin and St Barthélemy
St Vincent and the Grenadines
Sudan
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey – Will move to the red list 4am, Wednesday 12 May. If you arrive in England after that, you need to follow the red list rules.
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United States (USA)
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Vietnam
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen