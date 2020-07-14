UK Visa Application Centres To Resume Services In Nigeria From July 28

British High Commission in Nigeria has announced plans to resume visa services in Abuja, Ikeja and Victoria Island centres from July 28.



In addition to visa applications the commission is also opening some English testing centres to allow persons who have to complete the English test requirements do so accordingly.

In a series of tweet it explained thathat for new applications, they aim to assess within its normal standard, but there may be done delay, it noted.

“Staff Abdul customer safety remains our top priority with COVID -19 preventive measures in place.

“Our focus now is to deliver our services safely and effectively”, they added.

The office had previously been closed to services of various forms as various countries around the globe lock down suspended all non essential services as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

You must have an appointment to visit a VAC and will not be admitted without one. To book visit here:



Abuja: https://t.co/7qzDLW3O2H

Ikeja: https://t.co/DX9Mlej4Mn

VI: https://t.co/B17AtE4kqv — UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) July 14, 2020