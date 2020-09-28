UK Visa, Immigration Team Goes Live On Instagram To Answer Questions From Nigerians On Tuesday

The United Kingdom, UK, Visa and Immigration Team has announced that Nigerians can join a live Questions and Answers session on instagram where it will address questions on student visa related issues.

The British High Commission in Abuja made the announcement via its Twitter handle on Monday

The Commision stated that the Questions and Answers will be centred on any issues relating to the UK Visa Tier for Students and will be done live on their instagram page from 12pm to 1pm, Tuesday September 29, 2020.

It tweeted, “A reminder that UKVI will be taking over our Instagram stories tomorrow from 1200-13:00. So come prepared with any student visa related questions you may have.”

