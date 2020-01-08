UK warns its citizens in Nigeria as protesters burn US flag

The United Kingdom has issued a warning to its citizens in Nigeria to be more security conscious and vigilant due to the tension between the United States and Iran following the killing of Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani. Just immediately after President trump announced the assassination of the General some Muslim groups in Nigeria took to the streets of Abuja on Monday to protest Soleimani’s death. The protesters had a banner with the words, “Death to America. Death to Israel.” and burnt a US flag during the protest which held in Abuja. Suleimani was killed by an American airstrike on Friday, a situation that has heightened tension in the Middle East region.