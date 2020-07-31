UK’s First #COVID19 Tracker App, Launched By Northern Ireland

On Friday, Northern Ireland initiated the United Kingdom’s first ever COVID-19 tracking application, and one that can also locate and identify other users of same app from different countries of the World, who have been with a Coronavirus victim.
The app which was earlier created on July 8 in Ireland by the developers, NearForm, were hoping that the app will go a long way in synchronizing European countries. So far, cases of Coronavirus with help of the app can now be traced across island’s border.
The Technical Director of NearForm developer, Colm Harte stated that the kind of method used in creating StopCovid NI can work across the United Kingdom as well as the rest of Europe, if only they can come to terms on how share data.
“In fact it is technically possible because a lot of countries are switching to Apple and Google’s application programming interface”, he stated.
“Countries across Europe are now informed that more people are now travelling, it is one problem that we will have to address”, he said.
After the success that was recorded with the app launched in Irish, NearForm that is currently based in seaside town of Tramore are in negotiation with other states to launch the app in their state as well.
“Since the app was created, over 1.5 million people over the age of 15, since July 8 have all downloaded the app. So far, 137 users have been alerted by the app that they have been in close proximity to a Coronavirus patient”, he explained.
Ireland so far, has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe with figure estimated at 20 in a day. However, no death has been reported since July 12.