0 comments

UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby

by on March 2, 2020
 

55-year-old UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his 31-year-old girlfriend Carrie Symonds are engaged and are expecting a baby together. 

The couple who reportedly got engaged at the end of last year, confirmed they are expecting a baby via a social media post. 

In her private Instagram account, Carrie Symonds wrote:

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed.”

UK

Johnson and Symonds became the first unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street when they moved in last year. 

Symonds who has also enjoyed a successful political career, is the youngest partner of a prime minister in 174 years. She worked as part of the campaign team that helped to get Johnson re-elected as mayor of London in 2012.

READ  #ZariaMassacre: ZARIA GIRLS ABDUCTION, SILENCE IS COMPLICITY
UK

This will be the third marriage for Mr Johnson – who divorced his first wife and is now estranged from second wife Marina Wheeler who he already has four children with. 

The last time a child was born to a sitting UK prime minister was in 2010, when David Cameron and his wife Samantha Cameron, welcomed their daughter Florence.

Breaking News, Nation, News, World


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 