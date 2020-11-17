UMAHI: As APC, PDP Battle For Supremacy In The South-East, 20,000 Dump APP For PDP

By Myke Agunwa and Seun Adeuyi

The purported exit of the Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Dave Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to pitch the two major political parties against each other in the South East, All Progressives Congress (APC) is hopeful that it will more governors will follow the defecation door which will be thrown open by Umahi.

The APC also disclosed that a mega political rally was being planned in the South East to celebrate the entry of the governor and members of the state executive as they will also be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari as latest member of the progressive party.

While the APC are already celebrating the presumed entry of the governor which will do doubt boost the chances of the party in the South East and enable the party make further incursion into winning the 2023 Presidential election, about 20,000 registered members of the Action Peoples Party (APP), State Working Committee (SWC) including Local Government and Ward executives of the party, have decamped to the PDP, in the State.

It was also learnt that the Commissioner for Governmental Affairs, Hon. Lazarus Ogbee and that of Women Affairs, Mrs. Rebecca Ogbuewu announced their resignation from Umahi’s cabinet amidst plan by the state governor to dump the PDP, stating their unwillingness to leave the umbrella as their reason.

However, a chieftain of APC and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, after a closed-door meeting of the party’s leaders from the zone which lasted for over two hours in Abuja on Monday night said that the meeting was part of the plans to bond APC members in the South East, reconcile aggrieved members and strengthen the party in the South East Political Zone ahead of 2023.

The Minister confirmed that the government is making his last minute consultation to move out of the Umbrella and further boasted that his entry will open more doors for more governors of South East extraction to join the party of progressives.

He said, “Leaders of APC in the South-East met in the residence of our governor, governor of Imo. We have representation from all the five states of the South-East and all our top leaders, ministers, governors, members of the National Assembly, indeed all the leaders of the South-East.”

He noted that the zone has only one APC governor out of the five governors but added that efforts are underway to ensure that all the five states of the region have governors of APC extraction.

“We have one governor now. We are working so that by 2023 we will be able to have five governors who are of APC in the South-East. We are very optimistic. We have the people and whatever problems we have, we will resolve them.

“We are also preparing for the by-elections, one in Enugu, and there is a Senate seat in Imo. We are working very hard to make sure that we win in these elections.

“We want to show that the APC is strong in the South-East and that we have the men, the women, to ensure that APC occupies it rightful place in the South-East of Nigeria,” he told newsmen.

Adding his voice, Chief Ken Nnamani, former President of the Senate, while responding to questions from journalists on purported cross carpeting of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, said that it was work in progress.

According to Nnamani, “The issue of the governor of Ebonyi is work in progress. We are not definitive about what is going to happen but we are trying to show that our party is a very large one.

“We are in the process of rebuilding the party. Our gate is wide open for every person who loves democracy. We are expecting many more people to join. We have very large rooms for those who are willing to join the train of APC.

“APC train has left the station but we keep stopping at various stations if any person is willing to join. We will pick you up and there is a comfortable seat, this is a new APC coming up.”

Meanwhile, at least 20,000 registered members of the Action Peoples Party (APP), State Working Committee (SWC) including Local Government and Ward executives have decamped to the PDP, in Ebonyi state.This was made known by the immediate past Chairman of the APP, Engr Joshua Chinedum Elekwachi, while addressing a press conference in Abakaliki, on Tuesday.

The former Chairman of the Forum of APP Chairmen in the 36 states of the country including FCT, Abuja stated that his decision to join the fold of the PDP was “borne out of the fact that the party is unarguably the only political party that truly resonates with the masses, not only in Ebonyi State but also across the country.”

He said he was joining PDP to team up and work with the good people of Ebonyi State to “retrieve the State from the hands of a very few mercantilist politicians who have personalized governance and impoverished the people of the State for years now.”

While berating the APC-led Federal Government for being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, he stressed that the APC has failed Nigerians, following its inability to revamp the economy for the benefit of the people.

According to him, “I am moving to the PDP together with all the members of the State Working Committee, SWC, of APP, all local government and Ward executives and over 20,000 registered members of the party in the State.

“Therefore, today, being Tuesday, 17 November 2020, the entire APP structure in Ebonyi State is hereby collapsed into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“In the last five years a lot has happened in Ebonyi which made the majority of Ebonyi people to feel highly disenchanted, neglected and sidelined but the time has come, as it pleases the Lord, to remember his people and give them a new song of victory.

“To this end, it behoves on all true sons and daughters of Ebonyi to come together and work together under one umbrella to rescue and return the State to the path of genuine peace, unity and prosperity for all.”