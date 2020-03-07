Umahi to Osinbajo: S’East governors will soon unveil security outfit

The Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, on Thursday told Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo that governors of the zone would soon unveil a security outfit for the zone, the way the South-West governors did in their zone.

According to the governor, the South-East already had its own ‘Amotekun’, that would soon be launched for adequate security of lives and property.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, during the commencement of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Clinics for viable enterprises in the state by the Vice-President.

He said, “We have been challenged so much in the South-East because of security problems. I want to assure you that we are doing everything possible together with you and Mr President to secure our people. We will not break the constitution to satisfy our people.

“We have our own Amotekun with us and we will soon unveil it within the limit of the constitution of the Federal Republic,” he said.