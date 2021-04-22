Umahi Urges DSS to Arrest Social Media Users Over Unsubstantiated Comments (VIDEO)

Dave Umahi, the Ebonyi State Governor has advised the Department of State Services, DSS and the Nigeria Police to interview Nigerians who made “unsubstantiated statements” on social media.

Umahi, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress made this statement as a guest on Channels Television programme “Sunrise Daily”.

He further added that unguarded utterances by politicians on social media were part of the reasons why total calm had not returned to the affected communities in his state.

He said, “The level of crimes in the country is as a result of unpatriotic acts of a lot of us. We, leaders, we come out on television and then we speak, indict other regions, we speak against other regions, we pick on the leader of a country and then castigate the leader of a country. There is no patriotism at all.”

“The way to prevent this thing is that if you are making unsubstantiated statements in the social media, the police, the SSS, you should be invited to explain and this is no politics because the country cannot fold our hands and allow people to plunge the country into another war and this is very important.

“I was told that one of the world wars started with a family quarrel and so if you are making a statement on social media calling it freedom of speech, you must come to the law to substantiate it.

Mr Umahi is also Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum.